Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 961,375 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 565,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 55,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

