Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,666. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day moving average is $194.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.