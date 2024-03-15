Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $200.16. 2,038,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,680. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.