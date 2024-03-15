Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

