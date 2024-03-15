Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $52,347,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

