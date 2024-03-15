Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the February 14th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 645,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,396 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 96,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,001. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.