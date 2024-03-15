Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDLX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

CDLX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 269,375 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Worldly Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 161,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

