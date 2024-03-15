Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Caribou Biosciences worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 287,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,646. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

