Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.25. Approximately 1,848,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,097,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.61 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock worth $5,403,809. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

