Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 7,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

