Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 894,500 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the February 14th total of 420,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.3 days.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $7.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.
About Cascades
