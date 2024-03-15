Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 894,500 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the February 14th total of 420,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.3 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $7.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.