Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.85

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.85 and last traded at $95.83, with a volume of 219152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

