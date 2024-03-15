CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.