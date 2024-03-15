CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the February 14th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of CDHSF stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

