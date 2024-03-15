Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52. 126,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 918,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

