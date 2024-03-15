Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.02 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $5.13 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,100,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

