Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CMO Kyle Audrey Watson Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Celsius Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 591,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,693. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.8% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 143.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.