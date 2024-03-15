Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.62

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

