Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.62

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPACGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.