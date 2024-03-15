Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.62

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
