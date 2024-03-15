Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO John C. Hill Purchases 300 Shares

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $11,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,797.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. 9,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,958. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

