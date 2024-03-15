Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,141 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 332,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,446. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.