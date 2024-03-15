Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 4,012,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,523. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

