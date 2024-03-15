Centre Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000. Hasbro accounts for approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 628,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

