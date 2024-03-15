Centre Asset Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ingredion worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ingredion by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 39.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 28.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $6,902,922. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $118.83. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.