Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. 3,170,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,012. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

