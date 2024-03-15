Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 131,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,339. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $305.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 860.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

