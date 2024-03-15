Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in KT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter worth $1,839,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 108,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

