Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Century Casinos Stock Down 0.3 %

CNTY stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie cut Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

