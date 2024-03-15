Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO William Mariner Greenman Sells 62,315 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 811,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,174. The company has a market cap of $348.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Get Cerus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CERS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after buying an additional 121,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.