CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CFFS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter valued at $7,405,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 573,948.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 579,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 579,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 895,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 528,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

