CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Up 7.1%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.19. 121,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 653,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

CGON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CG Oncology news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

