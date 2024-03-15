CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VSS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. 92,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

