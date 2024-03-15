CGN Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.76. 304,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $547.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

