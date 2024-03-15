CGN Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after buying an additional 224,498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,202,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,800. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

