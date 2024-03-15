CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,199. The company has a market capitalization of $397.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

