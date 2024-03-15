CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 560,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,924. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.