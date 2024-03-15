CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,376. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.