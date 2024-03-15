CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

