CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 503,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.