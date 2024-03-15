CGN Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $202.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,226,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,980. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

