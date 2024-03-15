CGN Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,207,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. 9,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

