CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average of $227.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

