CGN Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.11. 66,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.