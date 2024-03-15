CGN Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,980 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,951,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $265.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.43.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.