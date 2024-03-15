CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.35. The company had a trading volume of 649,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

