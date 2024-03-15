CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. 949,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,926. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.