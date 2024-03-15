CGN Advisors LLC Sells 12,997 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $141.05. 754,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.