CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.52. 82,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

