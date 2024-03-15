Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ESGV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,246 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

