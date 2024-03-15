Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Takes $93,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,046. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

