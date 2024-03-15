Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,415,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,799. The company has a market capitalization of $287.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.